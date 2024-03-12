Opinion

Nelson Mandela Bay film industry deal should encourage more investors to come on board

12 March 2024
Editorial Comment
None

In a boost for Nelson Mandela Bay’s budding film industry, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) signed a R10m deal on Friday.

The agreement signed by the two entities is aimed working together to ensure film productions are retained in the region and are resourced to rival other metros as a film destination...

