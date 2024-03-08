WEATHER GURU | Weather hasn’t received the message as heavy Bay winds persist

Has winter arrived early?
I am sure somebody forgot to tell the weather that here on our “Sunshine Coast” the first three months of the year, and most especially February-March, are usually the best time for beach and holiday weather.
They also forgot to tell the weather that the seasonal forecast predicted both maximum and minimum temperatures to be above the norm.
All I hear from friend and foe are complaints about the persistent unseasonal wind.
This is the time of year for the predominant easterly onshore winds, bringing in humidity to create that typical hot and humid “Durban weather”.
Though no statistical records were achieved with these gusty cooling westerlies, nobody can be blamed for believing that we are headed for an early winter.
Minimum temperatures are almost a degree lower than normal along the coast.
This is in contradiction to the latest seasonal forecast, which is persisting with above average temperatures right through to the start of winter.
Unfortunately the weather has and still aligns itself with the evil axis of below normal average rainfall, right through until winter.
It seems that my unpopular title of Doom Prophet is slowly being resurrected and I will be tarred and feathered in this regard.
February total rainfall records are among the lowest in recorded history and we could be heading for the driest first quarter in living memory.
This is not good news for farmers and local communities in our summer rainfall region, whom rely heavily on this rainfall to replenish their resources to get them through the traditionally dry winter months.
I know that we have all severely criticised authorities as to their decision to not lift water restrictions in the short term, after the good rains last year.
However, many are starting to respect the expertise of the officials. It is all about flattening the curve to ensure a constant water supply to all residents of our area.
If we adhere to the predictions of climate change experts, we will be aware that floods and droughts will be worse.
In this regard we must remember we bounced in and out of an almost constant drought after the 1981 floods until close to the turn of the century. This means that we have a long way to go to reach that record.
Combine the predictions with increased demand through population growth and the officials could be wise in their cautious approach on the lifting of restrictions.
They have done well in trying to augment the supply from the less traditional sources, such as our local dams.
This will soon be exhausted and it is a given that climate change and an exponential population growth will trump potable water supply sooner than we would want to believe.
Combined dam levels
Algoa System: 72.47% down from 73.45% last week
This week in history:
1974: Cradock experiences the worst floods in 120 years
Weather safety tips:
Veld fires have been the order of the day lately. In the long term, getting rid of alien invasive vegetation and only propagating indigenous flora reduces the risk and severity of these fires.
Now on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: WEATHER GURU
E-mail garthsampson59@gmail.com with feedback or requests
