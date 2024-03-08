Eradicating school violence has become a top priority

Violence and crime in schools is a pressing concern in societies worldwide.
In Nelson Mandela Bay in recent weeks we have seen a worrying trend of violence and crime — particularly at northern areas and township schools.
In February, The Herald reported about the dire situation at Cedarberg Primary School in Booysen Park, described as a “gangster’s paradise” by a concerned parent.
The report described how teachers were at their wits’ end as pupils ran rampant, joined gangs, threatened teachers and classmates and allegedly hid guns and sold dagga on school grounds.
At the time the situation had escalated to the point where heavily armed police were called upon to patrol the premises and to monitor the ticking time bomb.
Principal Saajidah Cerfontein said at least six pupils, some as young as 12, were believed to be part of a gang which operated in Gqeberha’s northern areas.
“Spiders are being thrown at teachers, dagga is being brought to school and the kids and teachers are being bullied.
“The situation is extremely volatile,” Cerfontein said.
Across town in Motherwell, at least three schools have been hit by thugs over the past week, with cellphones, laptops, car keys, wallets and even calculators stolen.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in most incidents three to five men would storm the premises during school hours and rob staff, teachers and pupils.
And while in some cases they are the perpetrators themselves, the foremost victims of school violence are pupils, with exposure leading to physical injuries, psychological trauma and emotional distress.
The prevalence of violence in schools also creates a hostile learning environment that further disrupts an often already fraught educational process.
For teachers, navigating the constant threat of violence can result in heightened stress, burnout and job dissatisfaction, the result being they leave the profession.
This violence in our schools is a complex issue that urgently requires intervention from all stakeholders if we are to arrest it.
We need to foster a culture of safety in our schools if we are to successfully nurture the potential of every child and uphold the fundamental right to education in a violence-free environment.
Eradicating school violence has become a top priority
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
