Traffic camera debacle puts lives, infrastructure at risk
Nelson Mandela Bay comprises an area of 1,959km² and not a single traffic camera in the metro works.
How is that even possible when, every weekend, traffic signs, lamp poles and traffic lights in the city are damaged by speeding motorists — many of them probably drunk...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.