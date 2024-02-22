Urgent action needed to combat Eastern Cape unemployment
The Eastern Cape, once again, is faced with a depressing statistic — it has the highest unemployment rate in SA.
According to Tuesday’s Stats SA quarterly labour force survey, the province’s unemployment rate has soared to a staggering 41.9%, marking a 3.1 percentage point increase from the previous quarter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.