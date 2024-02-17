A cinematographer's heaven is how Gqeberha is being described by architect and cinematographer Mwango Muntemba.
This after Muntemba recently shot, directed and edited award-winning rapper Priddy Ugly’s music video, Piece for Peace.
Born in Zambia, Muntemba who has travelled the world and lived in Australia, the UK, Malaysia and America, said Gqeberha's architecture and rich history set it apart from what the bigger cities like Johannesburg had to offer.
This, combined with its diversity — city, ocean and farming landscape within close distance — meant the city had a lot to offer, Muntemba said.
And the city has had quite a bit of exposure on the small screen in the last year or so thanks to three brand new shows filmed right here, amid our city's iconic streets and landmarks, in 2023.
In January Gqeberha the Empire started, followed by The Real Housewives of Gqeberha in February and in April The Bala Family came to our screens. A second season of Gqeberha: The Empire is already on air.
Yet despite the success of these shows, there is so much more that can be done to promote the industry in the city and support the city as a film location.
“We have some amazing artists in Gqeberha, but the one area that lacks is funding. So we see people moving away,” Muntemba said.
“If we had funding here, we would have people from Johannesburg or Cape Town coming here to look for jobs.”
And we agree. The benefits of a vibrant film industry in Nelson Mandela Bay are far reaching.
The industry, often seen as an arena of entertainment, has its own place within the realm of economics.
Beyond the glitz and glamour, the lights, camera, action, the industry contributes to economic development, generating substantial revenue, creating employment opportunities and boosting tourism.
The city has a lot to offer the film industry and it is time we — more importantly our city bosses — capitalise on that.
Gqeberha has a lot to offer the film industry
Image: 123RF/9dreamstudio
