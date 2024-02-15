×

Opinion

Load-shedding does feel like end of the world for many people

15 February 2024
Editorial Comment
National Council of Provinces (NCOP) deputy speaker  Sylvia Lucus stood at a podium and arrogantly told members of parliament that load-shedding was not the end of the world.

Speaking in Afrikaans, during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, Lucas said: “Load-shedding isn’t the end of the world. And I am, Mr President, one of the people who feel that, once you talk about load-shedding, they start sabotaging you”...

