Time for EP rugby bosses to smoke peace pipe
SA Rugby's peace mission to Gqeberha on February 6 to mediate in a dispute between warring EP Rugby Union officials is a golden opportunity for the troubled union to make a fresh start and smoke the peace pipe.
Such is the level of hostility among officials that the meeting may not be held at EP’s offices and that a neutral venue may be chosen to thrash out a solution...
