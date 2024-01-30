×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Time for EP rugby bosses to smoke peace pipe

30 January 2024
Editorial Comment
None

SA Rugby's peace mission to Gqeberha on February 6 to mediate in a dispute between warring EP Rugby Union officials is a golden opportunity for the troubled union to make a fresh start and smoke the peace pipe.

Such is the level of hostility among officials that the meeting may not be held at EP’s offices and that a neutral venue may be chosen to thrash out a solution...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read