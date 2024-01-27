Well done! But more work is needed from the metro

In a remarkable turn of events, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has emerged with an unqualified audit that is a significant step towards restoring some confidence in ratepayers.
The unqualified audit is the first one in 12 years and is more than just a stamp of approval on financial statements.
It signifies a commitment to transparency and adherence to generally accepted accounting principles.
The audit opinion is contained in the draft 2022/2023 annual report which was presented at a mayoral committee meeting on Monday, but was not adopted and will be tabled next week.
In a municipal landscape marred by financial and political challenges, this achievement is nothing short of a triumph for the officials who worked tirelessly to bring about this positive change.
Led by CFO Selwyn Thys, these officials deserve their due recognition.
However, as the municipality celebrates this significant milestone, it is important to acknowledge that there is still much work to be done on the ground.
Nelson Mandela Bay, though making strides on the financial front, grapples with the visible challenges of dirty streets, potholes, broken street lights, unpainted road markings, water leaks, and many more issues.
The draft 2022/2023 annual report showed the city recorded huge water and electricity losses, reflecting the ongoing battles in providing essential services.
Challenges were also outlined in the auditor-general's report on supply chain management processes, with procurement violations.
City manager Noxolo Nqwazi did not even expect the audit result this year.
“We were thinking of the 2024/2025 financial year,” she said.
But her officials pulled it off and it is essential to recognise the efforts of all officials who contributed to this achievement.
But it also teaches us a lesson as it is a reminder that concerted efforts can bring about positive change.
The municipality must start addressing our pressing issues, and ensure that the hard-earned financial stability translates into tangible improvements for residents.
The municipality must now build on this success and only then will we see the true potential of Nelson Mandela Bay.
Well done! But more work is needed from the metro
