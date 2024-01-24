Scholar transport mess costing pupils precious learning time
The scholar transport fiasco that has left Nelson Mandela Bay pupils stranded is a disheartening turn of events at the start of the new school year.
Pupils have found themselves stranded at bus stops, their hopes of attending school fading away as transport providers failed to show up for the first five days of the academic year. ..
