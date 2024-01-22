Dedicated teachers and principals should be celebrated too
As we celebrated some of the outstanding achievements of the matric class of 2023, what emerged from the pupils’ stories of triumph is that they were supported by dedicated principals and teachers.
Many schools in historically disadvantaged areas are flourishing thanks to the unstinting efforts of the teaching staff, who put in the extra hours, ran a tight ship and ensured that no pupil was left behind...
