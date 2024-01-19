Early enrolment of children crucial to smoother education journey
The recurring issues at several Nelson Mandela Bay schools underscore a shared responsibility between the Eastern Cape education department and parents.
While some institutions flourished with a smooth start on Wednesday, the northern areas and townships faced recurring challenges of overcrowding, late registrations and vandalism, casting a shadow over the first day for hundreds of pupils...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.