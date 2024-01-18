×

Opinion

A simple question could save somebody’s life

18 January 2024
Editorial Comment
A simple question from a complete stranger, asking ‘how are you?’ is what saved a Gqeberha woman who was contemplating suicide.

The wholesome story of how e-hailing driver Bartho Dick noticed that one of his passengers was not feeling well and decided to park on the side of the road and give her a hug touched the hearts of Bay residents this week...

