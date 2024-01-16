×

Opinion

Urgent government intervention needed to stem Nelson Mandela Bay crime wave

16 January 2024
Editorial Comment
There was yet another bloody weekend in Nelson Mandela Bay which claimed the lives of at least six people. The victims included a respected northern areas deacon, a man murdered in his home in a case of mistaken identity and another shot dead in his car at a Humerail shopping centre.

Violent crimes have become so commonplace in the Bay that residents are hardly shocked by these attacks any more...

