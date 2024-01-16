AT THE FRONTIER | We can overcome our challenges in Nelson Mandela Bay

For the first At The Frontier of 2024, may I take this opportunity to wish you all a very happy new year and a peaceful, healthy and prosperous 12 months ahead.
As the new year begins, perhaps it’s time for us to reflect on the year that has just passed.
Within this column I have endeavoured to cover topics not only (I hope) of interest but also to raise awareness of issues affecting us all in our wonderful Nelson Mandela Bay.
We started 2023 with a look at where this publication began.
“Newspaper House” has been an important part of life in the Bay for generations.
The original building was built on the corner of Baakens Street and Military Road back in 1902.
Despite The Herald vacating the building in 2019, the Production Technologies Association of South Africa (PtSA) now uses the premises as an education and training centre for the tool, die, mould and special machining industries and as such generates much-needed economic activity in this part of Central.
Linked to this area, this column was able to give voice to business and properties owners, such as Ken Denton, who are often held accountable for regenerating parts of our decaying city.
Initiatives within Central such as the role of the Special Rates’ Association, City Wide Security and others have also been highlighted as we try to make a positive difference here.
The attack last year on a group of cruise ship tourists within our city was an attack on each and every one of us.
As a result of this, a group of local tour operators has since co-ordinated a programme to create a “safe zone” within our historic city district that will allow cruise ship visitors to walk around in safety.
I also reported here about my own experience of being attacked.
The euphoria of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup victory was soon forgotten as that very same night we were the victims of an attempted mugging while walking home.
No-one should live in fear. This is just not acceptable, and we can all play a part in making our Bay a safer place to live.
Our politicians too should be held accountable for the wellbeing of our communities — a point made here last year during the political upheavals in Nelson Mandela Bay.
As an author, my passion for history brought me to this region and within this column we have explored the rich heritage of the area.
The tranquil landscape of this Frontier Country, studded with its historical towns and villages, reveals a fascinating past of conflict, courage, despair and success.
This is where the San, Xhosa, Dutch and British had their first encounters, leading at first to clashes and later to a cultural learning curve and mutual acceptance.
Frontier Land is not only a region of intriguing history and magnificent and diverse landscapes, but also home to some remarkable and truly inspirational people.
The Richmond Hill Street Festival came at a time when the community was reeling from the tragic murder of Marolien Schmidt and displayed the strength of unity and spirit we have in our Bay.
The pioneers of conservation and wildlife tourism were also highlighted as this part of the Eastern Cape has been transformed in recent years through moves to rewild our landscape and reintroduce indigenous plants and animal species.
It makes for a unique story that benefits us all.
We have much to be proud of here in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Yes, we have our challenges but working together, united, we can overcome them.
May 2024 be a good year for our region.
Dr Dean Allen is a best-selling author and keynote speaker
HeraldLIVE
AT THE FRONTIER | We can overcome our challenges in Nelson Mandela Bay
Columnist
Image: SUPPLIED
For the first At The Frontier of 2024, may I take this opportunity to wish you all a very happy new year and a peaceful, healthy and prosperous 12 months ahead.
As the new year begins, perhaps it’s time for us to reflect on the year that has just passed.
Within this column I have endeavoured to cover topics not only (I hope) of interest but also to raise awareness of issues affecting us all in our wonderful Nelson Mandela Bay.
We started 2023 with a look at where this publication began.
“Newspaper House” has been an important part of life in the Bay for generations.
The original building was built on the corner of Baakens Street and Military Road back in 1902.
Despite The Herald vacating the building in 2019, the Production Technologies Association of South Africa (PtSA) now uses the premises as an education and training centre for the tool, die, mould and special machining industries and as such generates much-needed economic activity in this part of Central.
Linked to this area, this column was able to give voice to business and properties owners, such as Ken Denton, who are often held accountable for regenerating parts of our decaying city.
Initiatives within Central such as the role of the Special Rates’ Association, City Wide Security and others have also been highlighted as we try to make a positive difference here.
The attack last year on a group of cruise ship tourists within our city was an attack on each and every one of us.
As a result of this, a group of local tour operators has since co-ordinated a programme to create a “safe zone” within our historic city district that will allow cruise ship visitors to walk around in safety.
I also reported here about my own experience of being attacked.
The euphoria of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup victory was soon forgotten as that very same night we were the victims of an attempted mugging while walking home.
No-one should live in fear. This is just not acceptable, and we can all play a part in making our Bay a safer place to live.
Our politicians too should be held accountable for the wellbeing of our communities — a point made here last year during the political upheavals in Nelson Mandela Bay.
As an author, my passion for history brought me to this region and within this column we have explored the rich heritage of the area.
The tranquil landscape of this Frontier Country, studded with its historical towns and villages, reveals a fascinating past of conflict, courage, despair and success.
This is where the San, Xhosa, Dutch and British had their first encounters, leading at first to clashes and later to a cultural learning curve and mutual acceptance.
Frontier Land is not only a region of intriguing history and magnificent and diverse landscapes, but also home to some remarkable and truly inspirational people.
The Richmond Hill Street Festival came at a time when the community was reeling from the tragic murder of Marolien Schmidt and displayed the strength of unity and spirit we have in our Bay.
The pioneers of conservation and wildlife tourism were also highlighted as this part of the Eastern Cape has been transformed in recent years through moves to rewild our landscape and reintroduce indigenous plants and animal species.
It makes for a unique story that benefits us all.
We have much to be proud of here in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Yes, we have our challenges but working together, united, we can overcome them.
May 2024 be a good year for our region.
Dr Dean Allen is a best-selling author and keynote speaker
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion