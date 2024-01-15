The role of the church in uplifting the vulnerable poor in society

The beginning of a new year often brings with it new energy and fresh hope that things will change for the better.
We are encouraged at this time to make new year’s resolutions that are pregnant with expectation and possibility for change.
January, the first month, takes its name from the Roman god, Janus, who was a protector of gates and doorways, symbolising beginnings and endings.
The image of Janus has two faces. One looks to the past while the other had the ability to see into the future.
As we tread hopefully and enthusiastically into 2024, let us pause to consider the forgotten citizens of our “beloved country”, the vulnerable poor who, according to Stats SA, comprise about half (49.2%) of the adult population.
In the Eastern Cape, the percentage is 18.1% higher than the national average and we have the distinctive shame of being the highest.
The basic Judeo-Christian message from the Old Testament to the New Testament is the premise that the vulnerable poor are our neighbours; therefore we should love them as much as we love ourselves (Lev 19:18).
This revolutionary message is continued by the prophets of the Old Testament, chief among them, Amos (5:10 — 13), who within the context of social injustice, spoke truth to power against the corrupt leaders of Israel.
In the New Testament, this message culminates in the person of Jesus of Nazareth, son of Mary and Joseph.
This carpenter from the Galilee was a street-preaching rabbi working among the poor, liberating them from religious and political oppression by telling subversive parables about the Kingdom of God.
This man referred to himself as the Son of Man and we refer to him as Son of God.
He is the embodiment of human dignity for all God’s children. Hence He was crucified.
In the words of Pope Benedict XVI of happy memory, “the church cannot neglect the service of charity any more than she can neglect the sacraments and the word”.
Therefore, the church has an important task to proclaim good news to the poor (Luke 4:18 — 21) by speaking truth to power against corruption in all its forms in society and to find ways and means of showing concrete love for the poor, not only by giving them charity, but also by challenging the economic system that keeps the poor oppressed under the yoke of poverty.
This has always been a controversial message in any era, but it is particularly contentious in an information age that is obsessed with image, power and wealth.
A community of faith that is deeply rooted in the Judeo-Christian message understands that service to the poor in all its manifestations is non-negotiable.
The role of the church in society is to create a humane world that promotes life and dignity of the human person, proclaiming the sacredness of human life.
This is a critical role in our impoverished communities which are part of the historical landscape of our land, where there are high rates of criminality, youth unemployment, substance and drug abuse, and many other social challenges.
The support that the church provides to the poor is not only material in nature but also in social services and psycho-emotional help to enable a holistic integrated intervention.
This includes mentoring programmes, good role models, talent identification and a platform to express youthful energy in a positive way.
A positive environment for young people creates the possibility of escaping their prevailing circumstances of poverty.
The role of the church is also to enable young people to understand the value of family, community and society.
Therefore, in the words of Saint John Paul II, “freedom consists not in doing what we like, but in having the right to do what we ought”.
Rights and responsibilities go hand in hand. Therefore, humans cannot live on their own and for themselves, but must serve the good of all, especially the vulnerable poor.
The value of a stable family life cannot be overstated.
It is not always because people were poor that their lives fall apart, it can sometimes be about the lack of structure and discipline at the most critical developmental stage.
The church should support marriages during the good times and in times of crises.
The role of the church is to educate the poor so that they are not victims of secular culture that simply wants to numb their senses with entertainment and pleasure, while taking away their hard-earned cash.
The church has a responsibility to liberate the poor from the helpless and the inferiority complex, that they are just victims of circumstances and there is nothing they can do to change their situation.
The church has a duty to arm the poor against the propaganda of the corrupt political class that uses them as a voting herd to keep themselves in legitimate power to loot the natural resources of our country.
The church has the function of giving the poor tools to critically analyse the status quo and the voices that seem to position themselves as alternatives, without a clear programme for the vulnerable members of society.
As we begin this year, let us dream with Pope Francis of a “poor church for the poor”.
A church that makes a difference in the lives of the poor rather than rob them of their dignity.
Fr Lubabalo Mguda, Church of the Sacred Heart, Gqeberha
