Tragic drownings highlight need for increased action

The drowning of at least five people in Nelson Mandela Bay in recent weeks has highlighted the desperate need for water safety education and safe swimming facilities in the metro.
In just a week, four lives have been lost in drownings and other water-related incidents around the Bay.
In the latest incident, two young teenagers, aged 13 and 15, drowned after jumping off a jetty into the Sundays River late on Tuesday afternoon.
Just days before, a 33-year-old Gqeberha man died in a freak accident at the Varsvlei public pool in Bethelsdorp when he collided with another bather in the water as he tried to dive into the pool.
A 10-year-old boy drowned on Tuesday last week in a waterlogged hole outside Boesaks Ground informal settlement, in Missionvale.
In December, the body of yet another child was found in a dam at Van Der Kemp’s Kloof in Bethelsdorp after the nine-year-old and his friends went there to pick reeds at the dam.
With just a handful of public pools open for a few days a week this season, it is not surprising that children, especially, seek out places where they can enjoy and cool off in the water.
Those places are not always safe and there are no lifeguards on duty.
And this in a country where, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), only 15% of South Africans can swim.
Rightfully so, the NSRI believes learning how to swim should be prioritised as an essential skill that all South Africans have — especially children.
And we agree.
We also applaud the NSRI’s efforts to this end, having introduced its survival swimming centres around the country.
The centres are built in a 12m shipping container which features a 6m-long swimming pool.
Here children — especially from underprivileged communities — have access to a safe swimming pool where swimming lessons are offered at no cost.
“We hope to create a swimming culture among the children and teachers who we have taught how to swim.
“The skills the teachers will gain will allow them to teach upcoming students how to survive in water,” NSRI drowning prevention manager Andrew Ingram has previously said.
Creating safe places for children to swim and awareness about how to be safe in and around water is crucial if we are to prevent drownings.
Having one of these survival swimming centres in every community will play a huge role in achieving this but it should not just be the responsibility of the NSRI; we need input from all spheres of government.
Tragic drownings highlight need for increased action
