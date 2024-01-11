It’s up to us to help safeguard essential services workers
Once again, paramedics have been targeted by criminals. Two were robbed at the weekend while treating a patient in an ambulance in Despatch.
The attacks on essential services workers, including municipal employees attending to water leaks and electricity problems, social services staff, telecommunications workers and others, are unrelenting and no-one seems willing or able to stop them. ..
