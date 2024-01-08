Missionvale tragedy drives home danger posed by unfilled holes

The death of a child is a pain like no other and when it is caused by the alleged negligence of contractors or unfinished work that has not been sealed off to prevent children playing on the site until it is complete and all holes or trenches filled, it gives rise to a lot of anger.
On Tuesday, a 10-year-old Missionvale boy drowned in a water-filled hole that had allegedly been left open by municipal workers or contractors who had dug it to repair a sewer manhole.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was unable to confirm immediately if this was the case but is investigating.
However, we have reported previously, on more than one occasion, about trenches that have been dug by municipal workers or contractors in front of homes and businesses and not filled again when the work is done.
Often, the trenches contain exposed power lines and are extremely hazardous, particularly when they become waterlogged.
We don’t know yet if this is a similar scenario but if it is, shame on the municipality.
Where is the supervision and follow-up when repairs are carried out to ensure that the work has been done properly and sections dug up to access the problem areas have been filled and closed up?
Parents must also keep an eye on their children when they play outside, particularly if they are aware of any risks nearby.
They should warn their children about the danger of playing in open holes, water-filled or not, because what might appear to be the bottom could suddenly collapse and become a deep, dark, hard-to-access pit if lots of little feet stand or jump on it.
And when a hole in the ground is filled with water, the perceived depth can be misleading.
This must be drummed into them day after day.
As we all know though, children are prone to play exactly where they have been forbidden to go.
So, if there is one of these open holes or trenches where children might be tempted to play, the residents should band together to seal it off or fill it in if the municipality has not done so.
Waiting for the municipality or someone else to do it carries too high a price.
Missionvale tragedy drives home danger posed by unfilled holes
Image: Eugene Coetzee
