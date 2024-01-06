×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Police management drops the ball as civil claims pile up

06 January 2024
Editorial Comment
None

Nearly R8bn. That is the staggering amount the police might have to fork out in the Eastern Cape alone if the civil claims against it are successful.

The claimants are alleged victims of assault, unlawful arrest and illegal search and seizure, among other wrongful actions, by police...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read