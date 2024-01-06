Police management drops the ball as civil claims pile up
Nearly R8bn. That is the staggering amount the police might have to fork out in the Eastern Cape alone if the civil claims against it are successful.
The claimants are alleged victims of assault, unlawful arrest and illegal search and seizure, among other wrongful actions, by police...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.