Safeguarding infrastructure is our responsibility too

Not even the picturesque tourism mecca of Knysna has escaped the mounting challenge of sewage leaks brought about by poor infrastructure and vandalism.
“The sewage flows all the way to the lagoon and people are swimming in dirty water,” one resident said.
The situation is a blight on the reputation of what many know and love as an idyllic paradise, a town twice named “Best Dorpie” in the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards.
Concerns have been raised that the pollution, which has been reported on several occasions, remains unresolved.
Where have we heard that before?
For years we have reported on various areas in Gqeberha and elsewhere in the country that have grappled with similar issues.
It’s just the depth that has varied.
Yards and streets have been flooded with an unsightly mess, impeding the dignity of residents.
A common theme throughout, from Ugu to Timothy Valley, has been an intense anger directed towards municipalities for failing to sort out the issues with a sense of urgency.
The exasperation is understandable.
No-one deserves to live in such dehumanising conditions.
Incompetence when it comes to maintaining key infrastructure is a major concern.
But where is the anger towards the vandals who created some of the problems in the first place?
And how much can municipalities do when their efforts are often destroyed again a couple of days later?
In Knysna, a spot was found where residents had broken the main sewage pipe, obstructing it with mops and big rocks.
Similar incidents have happened time and again in various parts of Gqeberha where vandalism, theft and suspected sabotage have been reported.
Foreign objects, such as nappies and rubble, have also been thrown down manholes.
Late in 2023, we reported on a leak from a vandalised mini-pump station in Missionvale, which had been spewing untreated sewage onto neighbouring residential properties.
Though government has a mandate to fix these issues, residents also have a role to play in taking care of infrastructure and reporting any incidents of wrongdoing in their areas.
If we don’t address the issue of collective responsibility head-on we will continue to be up the creek without a paddle.
HeraldLIVE
Safeguarding infrastructure is our responsibility too
