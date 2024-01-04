EP Rugby bidding to put out boardroom fires
Frenetic action is expected on several fronts during the opening weeks of 2024 when the EP Rugby Union bid to put out multiple fires threatening its stability.
It is hoped a visit by SA Rugby's top brass will put an end to months of squabbling over whether George Malgas can fill the role of acting president after Maasdorp Cannon's suspension...
