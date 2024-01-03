How to make coalition governments work better

Coalition politics in SA can be seen as more reconciliatory than uniting as political parties often come together in a spirit of compromise and negotiation rather than aiming for a common, unified goal.
This is largely a result of the country’s history of deep political divides and the need to accommodate a wide range of interests and perspectives.
Coalition governments are not a new phenomenon in SA and go back to 1994.
The first democratic national government after the 1994 elections was a broad-based coalition — a government of national unity.
There have been coalitions at provincial level in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and also in municipalities ever since the first democratic local government elections in 2000.
However, coalitions have become a major issue since the 2016 and 2021 local government elections after numerous municipalities, including the country’s biggest metros, had “hung councils” — that is no one single party winning a majority in council.
This is the situation now in Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg, Tshwane, eThekwini and other municipalities.
After the 2021 local government elections, about 70 councils across the country had no single party winning an outright majority, necessitating the formation of coalitions.
This figure may have changed as by-elections have since been held in some of these municipalities.
However, coalitions are a reality in local government.
There are advantages and disadvantages in coalition governments.
In principle coalitions, when properly managed, can deepen democracy in that they represent different political ideologies, cultures and ideas.
This can bring communities together because they see their different representatives working together.
Also, a coalition government adopts compromise policies which can last longer compared to policies adopted by one majority party which may be abandoned as soon as that party loses power.
A well-managed coalition — though this is difficult in practice as we are witnessing throughout the country — may make governance more stable in the long run.
The disadvantages are that the composition of a coalition government may not necessarily reflect the will of the voter.
An example is that a political party with the largest number of seats in a council or legislature, as long as it is below 50+1, cannot be in power if smaller parties group together against it.
This is the situation in Nelson Mandela Bay now.
In addition, the difference in political ideology among different coalition partners can cause constant friction and disagreements, rendering the coalition unstable and affecting the provision of services to communities.
So it is of utmost importance for politicians to put aside their personal and political party interests and work together to advance the interests of the people they serve — communities.
International experience has shown that coalitions can work as long as there is a good working relationship between politics and the administration of the institutions.
Though voters are not involved in the actual formation of the coalition governments, they must be taken on board in the coalition governments’ decision making.
Voters must participate in all matters that affect their lives and communities.
SA’s political landscape is characterised by a diverse and fragmented party system, with no single party holding a majority of the seats in the National Assembly.
This has led to a situation where coalition governments are often formed, requiring different parties to work together to govern effectively.
At the same time, the nature of coalition politics in SA also presents challenges in terms of fostering a sense of unity and common purpose among the parties involved.
The need to accommodate diverse interests and perspectives can sometimes result in a lack of clear, unified direction and a focus on short-term compromises rather than long-term, strategic vision.
This reflects the complex and dynamic nature of SA’s political landscape and the ongoing work needed to build a more cohesive and united society.
It is true that identity politics play a significant role in civil society and within political parties.
Many parties rely on specific identity-based narratives to mobilise support and distinguish themselves in the political landscape.
This often leads to fragmented agendas and a lack of common goals and strategies for improvement.
The notion of “king makers” among smaller political parties and the focus on individualistic politics can indeed hinder effective governance and service delivery.
When parties are more focused on securing power and resources for themselves rather than working towards the common good, it can result in a lack of accountability and mismanagement of public resources.
In the context of coalition politics, the prioritisation of individual gains over collective improvement can undermine the potential benefits of collaboration and compromise.
Without a common agreement on priorities and a commitment to holding parties accountable for their actions, coalition politics can become a means for self-enrichment rather than for the improvement of the lives of the electorate.
To ensure that coalition politics truly benefit the electorate, there needs to be a concerted effort to create a shared vision and agreement on priorities among participating parties.
This can be achieved through a clear understanding of the needs and aspirations of the electorate and a commitment to serving their interests above personal or party gains.
Furthermore, mechanisms for transparency and accountability must be put in place to ensure that resources are used efficiently and for the betterment of society as a whole.
Ultimately, addressing the challenges posed by identity politics and individualistic approaches in SA politics will be crucial for building a more cohesive and accountable governance system that works for the benefit of all citizens.
• Christian Martin, activist
How to make coalition governments work better
Participating parties must create shared vision and agree on priorities for common good
Image: WERNER HILLS
