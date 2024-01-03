Drinking and driving could turn you into a killer

As people start making their way home after the Christmas and New Year break, we appeal to motorists to abide by the rules of the road and be considerate of other road users.
In particular, do not drink and drive. Your life and the lives of others depend on it.
Alarmingly, in the past month alone, more than 500 people have been arrested in the Eastern Cape for drunken driving.
This is despite all the awareness and road safety campaigns before and during the festive season.
Drinking and driving is a lethal combination, which is borne out by our horrendous road accident stats, and the only way to get the message across is to show no mercy to offenders.
Dishing out a fine for drinking and driving is not enough.
The punishment needs to be far harsher to deter people from climbing behind the wheel after they’ve imbibed alcohol.
In too many cases, drunken driving is the main cause of road accidents, which claim hundreds of lives every year.
The majority of deaths are those of the innocents — motorists driving along, following the rules of the road, or passengers being ferried in taxis, buses or cars.
While traffic and law enforcement officers are to be commended for the arrests, all it takes is one inebriated driver to snuff out the lives of several others.
Sadly, for every one drunk driver arrested, several others probably slip through the net.
Drinking and reckless and negligent driving go hand in hand as alcohol impairs the thought processes and reflexes crucial to reaching our destinations safely.
So don’t get in a vehicle with a driver who has been drinking.
If you deem someone unfit to be behind the wheel of a car, take the keys away from the person if possible and call a cab for him or her, or hold on to the keys until the person sobers up.
It is disheartening that despite all the efforts to make people aware of the dangers of drinking and driving, so many still choose to do this.
A car is a lethal weapon in the wrong hands and when alcohol is added to the mix, death is not far away.
So we appeal to anyone set to hit the road, whether for a short trip or long-distance travel — don’t drink and drive.
Think before you raise that glass or bottle to your lips.
Lives depend on it.
HeraldLIVE
Drinking and driving could turn you into a killer
Image: 123RF/kzenon
