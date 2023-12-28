×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s promise was full of potholes

28 December 2023

A Christmas pothole promise was always going to be unfulfilled.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk’s ambitious pledge to gift residents a pothole-free Christmas has fallen short of expectations. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read