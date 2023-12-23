×

Bok Test would be big boost for EP rugby

23 December 2023
Editorial Comment
Though it may not have the appeal of a clash against a top tier nation, a possible international between the Springboks and Portugal in Gqeberha would still have big financial spin-offs for Nelson Mandela Bay in 2024.

EP have been struggling to remain relevant on the national rugby stage in recent times and a successfully hosted Test could be a stepping stone towards bigger and better things...

