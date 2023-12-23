Bok Test would be big boost for EP rugby
Though it may not have the appeal of a clash against a top tier nation, a possible international between the Springboks and Portugal in Gqeberha would still have big financial spin-offs for Nelson Mandela Bay in 2024.
EP have been struggling to remain relevant on the national rugby stage in recent times and a successfully hosted Test could be a stepping stone towards bigger and better things...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.