Good news for cancer patients

Finally there is a beacon of hope for cancer patients in Nelson Mandela Bay.
In a monumental stride towards advancing cancer treatment, the Eastern Cape health department has infused new light into the oncology units in with a substantial R60m boost.
This financial injection is poised to usher in a new era of advanced medical care, replacing the non-functional Linear Accelerator (Linac) machine at Livingstone Hospital, and significantly enhancing the region’s ability to combat various forms of cancer.
The Linac machine arrived in Gqeberha earlier this week and is already being assembled.
The installation is expected to be completed by early 2024, providing a ray of hope for the more than 1,000 cancer patients now undergoing treatment at Livingstone Hospital.
For too long these patients have been left to suffer.
Public hospitals in Gqeberha and East London have been battling a surgery backlog for years.
And despite efforts to address the issue, patients in the Eastern Cape have to wait two to five months, on average, from presenting with signs of breast cancer to being operated on.
Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo expressed enthusiasm about the purchase, emphasising its complementarity with existing treatment modalities such as surgery and chemotherapy.
The Linac machine is a technological marvel capable of treating a myriad of cancer types requiring radiotherapy.
Its precision in directing radiation at cancer tumours with pinpoint accuracy minimises damage to surrounding healthy tissues, thereby improving patient outcomes and reducing the potential for side effects.
While the procurement process took some time due to the necessity of importing the machine, the existing cadre of 18 fully trained staff members at the oncology unit ensures a seamless transition to its operational phase.
Kupelo reassured residents that treatment could commence immediately upon the machine’s activation, without the need for additional staff training.
The long-term vision of the Eastern Cape health department includes integrating Livingstone Hospital's Linac operations with those at Frere Hospital in East London and the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha by 2025.
This is good news for the 1,000 cancer patients.
