The most powerful gift you can give this Christmas

We miss the simple things about Christmas like the fact that Jesus was born in a manger, that long trough in which animals feed. That his parents could not find accommodation. That there was a commonness to his humanity represented in the “swaddling bands”, strips of cloth wrapped around the infant.
The opposite, in other words, of what you see in these mega-churches around the country. Expensive spectacles of luxury. They miss the point, they’re playing church.
When you rush off to the shops and fill those carts with expensive meats and food to indulge your appetites, give some of that away.
More than 3,000 children died of malnutrition in three years, a popular investigative journalism programme reported. Think about that as you feed your face.
I am not suggesting that you do not celebrate Christmas or enjoy a good meal with family. What I am proposing is that as we receive, we give way.
That as we celebrate, we remain mindful of those who do not have and respond to their needs.
And do me a favour. When you go to exotic beaches and show off your expensive caravan all over social media, remember that there are those stuck at home without employment or even a picnic basket for the nearby beach.
Don’t be heartless, do something.
Two weekends ago, as I reflected on how a poor community enabled me to stay in university as an undergraduate student, I decided to buy about two dozen Checkers hampers and sell it back to that very community for half the price (R160, sold for R80) with the income going to an unemployed relative.
What struck me was the incredulity on the faces of potential buyers. Why? Who in their right mind buys something and then sells it off on a 50% discount? What trickery is going on here?
I was partly amused by the raised eyebrows but then it made sense. Christmas capitalism means ripping off people with mainly fake discounts: buy 20 get one free. Who on earth needs 20 of anything?
I explained to puzzled inquirers what we were doing. That I was grateful and wanted to pay back in the community where I grew up. The hamper content was not rotten. The list of items were listed on the outside of the large, heavy, sealed red hamper buckets.
And then it sunk in among suspicious customers. This was real. Within no time, all the hamper buckets disappeared. I want to do this every year.
None of this is exceptional. There are thousands of South Africans giving gifts in every province. They understand the true meaning of Christmas and that it is still more blessed to give than to receive.
Meanwhile, I have had many current and prospective students come through my office in recent weeks wondering where they will get the money to register for studies in January.
They have good marks — I do not entertain those who do not pass well, very well in fact.
Talent needs opportunity for the magic to happen. And when it does, not only families but the country benefits; for that claim there is plenty of evidence in the economics of education research.
Last week I sat through a long graduation ceremony at Stellenbosch University (SU).
Hundreds of new and in-service teachers as well as theology students were getting their degrees, diplomas and certificates.
I studied every face. This is not the SU of 20 or even 10 years ago. You could see these were older and young people from the poorer areas of Delft and Dunoon, Khayelitsha and Eersterivier.
Living and learning must have been hard for these precious souls.
I know for a fact that many of those struggling graduates, mixed up with those who were clearly more affluent, could not have got onto that stage without the gifts of gogos and strangers over several years of study.
What an incredible Christmas gift — to commit, to overcome and to graduate.
Here’s the amazing thing. You do not need money or material wealth to give and make a difference.
The most powerful acts of giving one can witness over this festive season is the work of volunteers who visit isolated and lonely elders in old age homes to share the Christmas spirit or take children from overheated shacks and in suffocating flats for a day at the beach.
The most impactful gifts come from those who give not out of excess but of themselves.
Now that is the spirit of Christmas
The most powerful gift you can give this Christmas
Columnist
Image: 123rf
