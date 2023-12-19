Mosel water leaks must be attended to urgently
While the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality cites old asbestos pipes as the root cause of constant leaks in Mosel in Kariega, residents have rightly questioned the efficiency and timeliness of the metro’s response.
The promise of prioritising pipe replacement when budgets allow and refurbishing pressure management valves is a step in the right direction. ..
