Don’t let dodgy builders shatter your dreams

Too many people who have had home renovations or other building work done have had horrible, and costly, experiences.
In most of those cases, the work has either not been completed, is shoddy, or the costs have skyrocketed since the initial quote.
A few months ago, we reported about a Jeffreys Bay builder who took on projects and then allegedly failed to deliver, leaving homeowners out of pocket and with their dreams in ruins.
The man has since been arrested and is out on bail.
This, however, is a rare instance of a criminal case flowing from building woes.
Too often the despondent customers eventually shrug off the loss, chalking it up to an expensive lesson learnt, never to be repeated.
Today, we again report on a builder allegedly not delivering on his promises.
This time the contractor involved is from Gqeberha and he is also under police investigation for alleged fraud.
In at least four of the six cases, the victims confirmed paying over money for projects that were allegedly either never started or not completed.
They share similar stories of being left in the lurch after paying deposits for the work to be done and being fobbed off with a string of excuses when they tried to get the builder to finish the work or pay back the money.
There is nothing worse than having a vision of sprucing up your home with the help of a building contractor and then seeing those dreams crumble into dust through the unscrupulous actions of others.
However, the bad eggs in the basket are few and most builders take pride in the work they do.
Unfortunately, the dishonest few taint the way in which the majority are viewed.
So while we don’t want to paint all builders with the same brush and those we have written about are still being investigated, these stories serve as cautionary tales to those planning building projects to check out the contractor thoroughly before signing any documents or paying over any money.
Carrying out proper checks could prevent a lot of heartache and potential financial loss.
HeraldLIVE
Don't let dodgy builders shatter your dreams
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
