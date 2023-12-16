Police should not have to work in unsafe buildings

Nelson Mandela Bay has experienced a worrying spate of crime in recent months including fatal mass shootings.
So news that a police station in the Bay is in such a deplorable state it has to be moved, comes as a shock at a time when we need all the resources possible to fight crime.
The auditor-general’s 2022-23 general report on national and provincial departments, flagged the poor condition of the New Brighton police station, saying it resulted from a lack of “routine maintenance”.
Tabled in parliament earlier this week, the report said the situation had reached a point where, due to structural damage to the walls of the detention area and a drain blockage, the station had to temporarily move detainees to holding cells at other police stations in the city.
In addition, almost R80,000 was spent on the installation of an electric gate at a main entrance, only for it to repeatedly malfunction, raising security concerns.
And where does this live us?
Police stations are meant to be pillars of safety and justice within communities, serving as places where individuals can seek help, report crimes, and find support.
These buildings are meant to be beacons of safety and trust within their communities.
Yet how is it that possible when those who occupy these spaces themselves — our men and women in blue — are too scared to be there.
When, at any moment, walls could come crashing down on those inside due to structural damage.
And we must acknowledge that the space from which they operate play as an important role in the cycle of justice as the police officers.
Ideally, a safe police station should offer access to support services beyond law enforcement.
This may include mental health professionals, social workers, and victim advocates who can provide assistance to individuals dealing with trauma, domestic violence, or other sensitive issues.
And of course, a structurally safe and clean space to do all of this is the foundation of an effective justice system.
