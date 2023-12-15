Durban Road cleanup should be extended to other streets in city
The cleanup of Durban Road in Gqeberha is a step towards order and progress for one of the dirtiest and most congested streets in the city.
On a normal day, vehicles are parked bumper to bumper, hawkers peddle their wares on congested pavements and rubbish and puddles of dirty water line the streets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.