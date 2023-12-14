The problem with NSFAS

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme is the Denel, the Prasa and the SAA of higher education.
A multibillion-rand state owned enterprise of sorts that has floundered over and over again despite numerous interventions by government including a period of administration.
Like the other enterprises, it will continue to fail because of three interrelated problems — capacity, integrity and authority.
Capacity, because there is simply not an adequate skill set to manage billions of student financial aid from a central office.
Nsfas could work if the money was allocated directly to universities with proven capacity to administer these funds themselves.
Institutions like Wits, Stellenbosch and UCT can do this in their sleep because they have significant in-house capacity to manage their millions without the delays that spark protests and distress on their campuses.
For the weaker universities where capacity is lacking and the vultures circle around these vital resources, there could be a more limited controlling authority with capacity installed at those institutions.
The problem is ideology: a deep-seated belief that the central government can do a better job than other actors including the universities themselves and private contractors properly selected.
The ship will go down and the students drown, metaphorically speaking, and the ideologues in the state will still insist that they have the capacity. Don’t even try to understand this madness.
Integrity, because there is such an embedded corruption within the state and its institutions that there is almost no way in which the good people can stop the run on the NSFAS resources.
There is a fundamental shift in our public culture that has taken place and that is, in essence, a values shift in which stealing has become normative.
When a good man like Mavuso Msimang resigns from the ruling party we should take notice; he is, in effect, saying that our governance systems are broken beyond repair if the repairmen are from the ruling party itself.
Authority, because to change the status quo you need the kind of political mandate to dismiss, arrest, imprison those who not only steal but have incapacitated management and administrative systems to enable corruption.
That authority does not exist within the state. Sure, bring in a new CEO but the process is rigged from the start to put in position predators connected to their principals within the state.
This is not about the minister; it is about a much bigger authority that has captured the student financial aid system and compromised it to the point of dysfunction.
To plead with the vultures to stop fleecing this financial lifeline that enable students to study is like asking cash-in-transit robbers to please obey the rules of the road on the way to blowing up one of those armoured vehicles.
The current minister’s options are limited and therefore his suggestion that government prioritises certain degrees and certificate programmes over others is a distraction from dealing with the real problems that beset NSFAS
If the corruption and inefficiencies were dealt with, the problem of adequacy of funds would be largely resolved.
Selecting out non-priority subjects of fields is, in any case, bad policy and anti-educational.
On the first count, no government has ever been able to define with any level of certainty what kinds of jobs a country needs 10 or more years down the line.
Did any of us think that AI was going to be a major area of studies 15 years ago? Of course not. That is why the best universities work with generic competences across disciplines given how students migrate across career paths and how the world of work changes in shorter periods of time than ever before.
This, as I have said before, is why I still think the BA degree is the best qualification for preparing students for a changing world.
On the second count, implementing official preferences for NSFAS funding would be anti-educational.
If two students show up for studies, the one in AI and the other in art history, do we reason that what industry wants is the only criterion of importance? What about what society needs? Or are we simply preparing graduates as automatons that meet the demands of business?
This is why universities still struggle with lingering racism on campuses.
It's because we train young people in narrow skills rather than also educate them in what it means to be human.
Our students do not know their past and therefore they have no ability to make sense of the present.
They struggle with intercultural competences and males in particular have a very thin understanding of what it means to respect women, Blacks, those with disabilities, or students from other African countries.
It would be a fatal mistake not to provide NSFAS funding equally for those wanting to pursue qualifications in the humanities as well as those who want to become engineers, accountants, and chemists.
If a new funding arrangement privileges only what business and industry needs, please do not complain the next time a student pisses on another’s property in a campus residence.
