Solution needed for Super 14 rugby impasse
The “no pay, no play' ultimatum delivered by angry EP rugby clubs to the organisers of the troubled EC Super 14 tournament was a brave and necessary action.
With almost R1m collectively owed to them and having endured several broken promises by the organisers, it was the only option left for frustrated clubs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.