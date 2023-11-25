NPA needs resources urgently to save SA from anarchy

It beggars belief that the government would preach to the public that it is serious about fighting crime and combating corruption, yet it starves the National Prosecuting Authority of the money needed to bring those accused of state capture to book.
Earlier this week, a gleeful Matshela Koko, former Eskom boss, celebrated after the R2.2bn fraud, corruption and money laundering case against him was struck off the roll due to unreasonable delays.
The NPA was not ready to go to trial more than a year after ’ the first arrests and about five years after the allegations were probed.
This signals a huge problem within the NPA and raises questions about its ability to deal with complex high-profile cases.
The agency has been limping for years.
Not only has it been battling to retain skills needed to tackle complex cases, prosecutors have bemoaned heavy caseloads, and that is an injustice for those depending on the NPA to ensure justice is served.
The news that the agency has to freeze hiring and end overtime pay as the National Treasury imposed spending cuts on all government departments is therefore a devastating blow.
Our sister publication Sunday Times reported last weekend that close sources indicated that the budget cuts would affect the number of prosecutors and the NPA would not be able to employ the 344 trainees who will complete the year-long aspirant-prosecutors programme in January.
Prosecutors would not be paid overtime or acting allowances, and vacant posts were unlikely to be filled.
There are no guesses as to what this will mean for the administration of justice.
It means criminals will literally get away with murder, that the corrupt may never pay for their crimes and ultimately SA will be a country where the lawlessness thrives.
It is imperative that this free-fall is immediately addressed and that the government ensures the NPA is well resourced with some of the best, qualified legal minds that fight for justice for all South Africans.
NPA needs resources urgently to save SA from anarchy
None
Image: veli nhlapo
It beggars belief that the government would preach to the public that it is serious about fighting crime and combating corruption, yet it starves the National Prosecuting Authority of the money needed to bring those accused of state capture to book.
Earlier this week, a gleeful Matshela Koko, former Eskom boss, celebrated after the R2.2bn fraud, corruption and money laundering case against him was struck off the roll due to unreasonable delays.
The NPA was not ready to go to trial more than a year after ’ the first arrests and about five years after the allegations were probed.
This signals a huge problem within the NPA and raises questions about its ability to deal with complex high-profile cases.
The agency has been limping for years.
Not only has it been battling to retain skills needed to tackle complex cases, prosecutors have bemoaned heavy caseloads, and that is an injustice for those depending on the NPA to ensure justice is served.
The news that the agency has to freeze hiring and end overtime pay as the National Treasury imposed spending cuts on all government departments is therefore a devastating blow.
Our sister publication Sunday Times reported last weekend that close sources indicated that the budget cuts would affect the number of prosecutors and the NPA would not be able to employ the 344 trainees who will complete the year-long aspirant-prosecutors programme in January.
Prosecutors would not be paid overtime or acting allowances, and vacant posts were unlikely to be filled.
There are no guesses as to what this will mean for the administration of justice.
It means criminals will literally get away with murder, that the corrupt may never pay for their crimes and ultimately SA will be a country where the lawlessness thrives.
It is imperative that this free-fall is immediately addressed and that the government ensures the NPA is well resourced with some of the best, qualified legal minds that fight for justice for all South Africans.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion