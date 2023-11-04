Security guards, like all citizens, must be accountable
A disturbing incident involving a young man who left shaken by an ugly confrontation with a security guard after a night spent watching the Rugby World Cup final with friends highlights the need for accountability.
Chule Njalo, 26, second-year Rosebank College student, had watched the game at a friend’s house on Saturday night...
