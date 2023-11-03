Violence against journalists inexcusable
While not entirely unexpected, an attack on journalists covering a housing dispute in Nelson Mandela Bay this week was completely unwarranted.
After all, we have seen it time after time come election season — communities turning on those telling their stories...
