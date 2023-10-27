Metrorail network needs protection from vandals
News that Metrorail is finally back and chugging along between Kariega and Gqeberha is a welcome development and much-needed good sign for the city.
Thousands of commuters using the route to and from work, or to tertiary institutions, relied on rail as the cheaper alternative to driving their cars or making use of buses and taxis...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.