Opinion

Metrorail network needs protection from vandals

27 October 2023
Editorial Comment
News that Metrorail is finally back and chugging along between Kariega and Gqeberha is a welcome development and much-needed good sign for the city.

Thousands of commuters using the route to and from work, or to tertiary institutions, relied on rail as the cheaper alternative to driving their cars or making use of buses and taxis...

