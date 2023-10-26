Madiba would be proud of SA’s 2023 Rugby World Cup team
As SA’s Springboks, the defending Rugby World Cup champions, prepare to defend their title on Saturday against “the auld enemy” (as Scottish fans call England) New Zealand, I cannot help but reflect on what rugby (still) teaches us about race.
Not too long ago there was still very strong resentment in some white quarters about “merit” and “quotas” when it came to black players selected for the national rugby team. Not any more...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.