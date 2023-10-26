Future of city depends on protecting its vital infrastructure
The proposed creation of a dedicated unit for security surveillance, coupled with a stronger commitment from municipal officials and support for employees, is essential to ensure those who damage infrastructure face the full might of the law.
The need for such measures is urgent because municipal officials are increasingly reluctant to pursue criminal cases against suspects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.