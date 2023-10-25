Big decisions facing EP Rugby clubs
EP Rugby clubs have important decisions to make on November 4 when they meet to decide on whether they need to call a by-election to replace suspended president Maasdorp Cannon.
Experienced administrator Malgas has replaced Cannon in an acting capacity, and clubs must decide at a general meeting whether to make his position permanent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.