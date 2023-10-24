The best of us are not always big, strong winners
Nothing wrong with euphoria, but keep in mind the ordinary people on whose shoulders SA rests
The Springboks, I keep hearing, represent the best of us. I’m not so sure about that.
To be clear, I have great admiration for the national men’s rugby team as players and as generators of cash for SA cardiologists. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.