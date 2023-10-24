×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Final test for dedication of the Class of 2023

24 October 2023
Editorial Comment
None

In less than a week, close to a million matric pupils will start their final exams in South Africa — a milestone to mark the culmination of years of hard work, determination and unwavering dedication.

The next few weeks will be a test of their knowledge and also a test of their resilience, passion, and ambition...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast
South African Rugby Player Investigated for Alleged Racial Insult in World Cup ...

Latest