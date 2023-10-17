Boks two steps away from World Cup history
Two more wins, that’s all that stands between the Springboks and Rugby World Cup history.
What a spectacle we were treated to in the late hours of Sunday as Siya Kolisi’s band of brothers traded hammer blows with France for a spot in the weekend’s semifinals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.