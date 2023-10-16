SA should walk the talk on its plans and policies
SA is stuck in a deep rut politically and economically because our government is fantastic at coming up with great policies and schemes — and immediately undermining or even contradicting them.
We don’t move forward because we plan and say one thing, and then act in a manner that achieves the exact opposite...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.