×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Airport trees had to go, but where was the notice?

16 October 2023
Editorial Comment
None

Nelson Mandela Bay residents are outraged by the municipality’s decision to chop down more than 50 palm trees along Allister Miller Drive, saying they helped beautify the corridor to the Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport.

Our sister publication Weekend Post reported on Saturday that an audit by the airport had revealed that the trees were visually obstructing pilots during runway landings...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival

Latest