The shattering effect of losing a loved one
Murdered for a cellphone which Simxolele Zitshu later sold for R600, the tragic final moments of physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt’s life were revealed in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday when her killer pleaded guilty.
Though Zitshu was sentenced to life imprisonment after detailing how he stabbed her to death, it has left her family shattered, feeling vulnerable and unsafe in SA...
