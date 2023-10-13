×

Opinion

The shattering effect of losing a loved one

13 October 2023
Editorial Comment
Murdered for a cellphone which Simxolele Zitshu later sold for R600, the tragic final moments of physiotherapist Marolien Schmidt’s life were revealed in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday when her killer pleaded guilty.

Though Zitshu was sentenced to life imprisonment after detailing how he stabbed her to death, it has left her family shattered, feeling vulnerable and unsafe in SA...

