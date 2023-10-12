Sheer disregard for human life on both sides is real tragedy of Middle East conflict
Unless you have the ability to cry twice, there is something wrong with your humanity.
Cry once when Hamas rained terror on Jewish families in Israel, leaving hundreds dead and many more wounded...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.