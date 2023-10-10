Boks embrace dead time between matches
While it may seem unusual for a team to be left sitting on the sidelines for almost two weeks in the middle of a World Cup tournament, the Springboks say they have and will continue to use the dead time to their advantage.
The long break between their last match against Tonga on October 1 and Sunday's quarterfinal against France has allowed the Boks valuable time to hone their skills ahead of their first knockout match...
