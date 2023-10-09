Tread carefully to avoid nasty dating app traps
Social media, and the myriad of dating and other apps that help the lonely meet others of like mind, is a wonderful tool, but it can also be dangerous in the hands of those with criminal intent.
It needs to be used with caution, as evidenced by the lead article in Weekend Post which highlighted the vulnerabilities of gay men hoping to find that special someone through one of these dating apps...
